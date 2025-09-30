DA secures P216.1B budget for agri growth

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday welcomed the House of Representatives’ approval of its proposed P216.1 billion budget for 2026, marking a P39.4 billion increase from its original P176.7 billion allocation.

The expanded budget, which forms part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s realignment of national funds, underscores agriculture’s role as a driver of economic resilience, employment, and food security. Nearly 20% of the Filipino workforce is employed in the sector, which contributes close to 10% of gross domestic product.

Pampanga Rep. Anna York Bondoc, who defended the DA budget during plenary debates, said the increase represents recognition of agriculture as a strategic economic pillar.

“These additional funds are a powerful testament of our recognition that our investment in agriculture is an investment into our shared future,” Bondoc said. “It means direct support for hardworking farmers, better technology for our fisherfolk, and a more stable and resilient food supply for every Filipino family.”

The additional P39.4 billion will target flagship projects and high-impact commodities, with P22.5 billion allocated to the DA’s Office of the Secretary for farm-to-market roads, cold storage, and solar-powered irrigation systems. Another P16.9 billion will support coconut replanting, enhanced crop insurance, sugar industry farm-to-mill roads, fish port upgrades, and modern post-harvest facilities.

The budget hike was drawn from a P250-billion realignment of funds away from flood control projects toward agriculture, education, and social welfare, reflecting a shift in fiscal priorities.

“This increased budget brings us closer to President Marcos’s vision of a food-secure Philippines—where agriculture is modern and investment-worthy, and farming is a viable, profitable venture,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said.

Bondoc emphasized that while House approval marks a significant step, work remains to ensure Senate concurrence and bicameral passage of the spending plan.

If fully enacted, the increased investment is expected to strengthen rural infrastructure, improve productivity, and expand risk protection for farmers—measures that could help stabilize food supply and support long-term economic growth.