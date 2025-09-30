DA rolls out expanded P20 rice program in Masbate

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has launched an expanded 20 rice program in Masbate, positioning the island province as the first to implement the initiative at scale following the devastation of Severe Tropical Storm Opong.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the intervention would provide immediate relief to households reeling from food insecurity.

“For one month in Masbate, starting Tuesday, we will be selling P20 rice to all households—up to 30 kilos—to immediately help our fellow Filipinos who are in dire need of stable, affordable food,” Laurel said.

The program, anchored on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Benteng Bigas, Meron Na! initiative, expands rice access beyond vulnerable sectors to all households in Masbate, where the Department of Social Welfare and Development estimates 70,000 households were affected by the storm.

Economic stabilization and market impact

The DA has also declared a price freeze on key agricultural products—including rice, pork, poultry, eggs, fish, cooking oil, onions, and garlic—following Masbate’s state of calamity declaration. Officials warned that violators could face fines or business permit revocations under the Price Act.

The measure seeks to stabilize local markets and prevent price spikes that often accompany supply disruptions during natural disasters. Analysts note that the rice subsidy and price controls, while crucial for relief, also serve to moderate inflationary pressures and sustain consumer confidence in affected areas.

Supply chain readiness

To ensure steady supply, the National Food Authority (NFA) is mobilizing additional shipments. Administrator Larry Lacson said 2.4 million bags of rice have been earmarked for calamity response, drawn from existing buffer stocks of 8.9 million bags nationwide.

He stressed that rice mobilization in Masbate will be closely monitored to guarantee consistent availability at the capped price.

Longer-term recovery

Beyond food relief, the DA is conducting damage assessments across the agriculture and fisheries sectors to guide the rollout of financial assistance, input distribution, and indemnity packages for affected farmers and fishers.

According to Laurel, the immediate rollout of the P20 rice program is both a short-term lifeline and a demonstration of the state’s capacity to deploy large-scale food interventions. “This increased budget brings us closer to President Marcos's vision of a food-secure Philippines—where agriculture is modern and investment-worthy, and farming is a viable, profitable venture,” he added.

The Masbate pilot of the P20 rice program will also serve as a test case for scaling the initiative nationwide, balancing affordability for consumers with the need for sustainable agricultural financing and buffer stock management.