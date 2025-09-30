Cyber servant

Dating apps or sites give the impression that they can find partners for people seeking romance. In reality, such platforms only show virtual persons (digital photos and members’ information), and the people they match can get to know each other by chatting online.

A new app, 222, does the opposite of matchmaking software, with no profiles shown and without swiping and messaging functions. Instead, 222 lists group dinners, hikes, art nights, book clubs, casual socials, and other pre-organized gatherings that members can personally join.

222’s intention is to bring together small groups of people with similar interests. Through the app, they can join the events of their choice and meet real people face-to-face. From the meeting, they can stay connected with whomever they like.

Co-founder Keyan Kazemian said he hopes to help people who get to know each other form long-lasting relationships, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

Meanwhile, opposition politicians in Albania don’t like a minister appointed in January by the European country’s Prime Minister Edi Rama and said they will ask the Constitutional Court to invalidate the position.

Rama said the controversial minister of artificial intelligence (AI) will take all decisions on public tenders, making them 100 percent corruption-free, according to AFP.

AI Minister Diella, wearing a traditional outfit, spoke to parliamentarians via video call on Sept. 18, reassuring them that she is constitutional.

Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, who is suspected of awarding public contracts to his cronies, questioned who will control Diella, a bot generated and run by AI, AFP reports.

Diella’s face is that of well-known Albanian actress Anila Bisha, who signed a contract with the government for the use of her likeness until December.