Crime incidents decline by 2.15% in Eastern Police District

The Eastern Police District (EPD) has recorded a notable decrease in crime incidents within its area of responsibility.

Based on comparative data, the crime rate from 15 to 28 September, which stood at 17.2 percent, compared with 22 to 29 September, which registered 15.08 percent, showed a decline of 2.15 percent. This indicates that within just one week, criminality in the eastern part of Metro Manila significantly went down.

The EPD also reported key operational accomplishments. On illegal drugs, 28 operations led to the arrest of 75 individuals. Authorities confiscated approximately 101.593 grams of shabu and 10.053 grams of kush, valued at P626,716.66.

For loose firearms, three operations resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of three illegal firearms.

In the campaign against illegal gambling, eight operations led to the arrest of 14 suspects and the confiscation of P2,515 in bet money.

The drive against wanted persons likewise gained momentum with the arrest of four top most wanted persons, six most wanted persons, and 27 other wanted individuals.