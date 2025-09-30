Chie Filomeno nixed?

As reported by JB Entertainment Hub on Facebook, “Chie Filomeno and Matthew Lhuillier’s relationship is once again in the spotlight after revelations that Matthew’s family reportedly conducted an investigation into Chie.

“According to insiders, the family discovered matters about the actress that they allegedly did not approve of — leading to their disfavor of the romance,” the report added.

“The issue was also mentioned in Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update on YouTube, where the topic of family disapproval was brought to light, further fueling public speculation.”

In an Instagram Story Monday, 29 September, Filomeno appealed for privacy: “I’ve been reading and hearing a lot these past few days and I ask that my past relationship, my present life and the Lhuillier family be left out of this issue.

“They don’t deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing to do with them,” she added, noting that “no further statements will be made at this time. I kindly ask that people refrain from speculation or intrusions into my private affairs.”

This was followed by another post: “I may be a public figure, but I am not public property. I ask that my private life remain private.”

Filomeno and Lhuillier met after the former was made to promote a local beer brand on her Instagram Story on 22 September: “Not a fan of beer normally but gaaahdeym this @bisayabrew changed it. Lami kaayo ni nga beer, way atik (this beer is delicious, no joke).”

It was rumored that Filomeno’s romance with Jake Cuenca has gone kaput as eagle-eyed netizens noticed that she’s no longer following him on social media.

It was rumored, too, the Batang Quiapo actor was inconsolable after the breakup.

Ellen Adarna defends Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz

Erstwhile actor Derek Ramsay, with seeming vehemence, denied rumors spread by Pambansang Marites Xian Gaza that his marriage to Ellen Adarna has been on shaky ground that they decided to separate.