Chie Filomeno nixed?

Coming right on the heels of Chie Filomeno’s appeal for privacy after her rumored romance with Matthew Lhuillier surfaced is another gossip where it was alleged that the Lhuilliers were not in favor of her.
As reported by JB Entertainment Hub on Facebook, “Chie Filomeno and Matthew Lhuillier’s relationship is once again in the spotlight after revelations that Matthew’s family reportedly conducted an investigation into Chie.
“According to insiders, the family discovered matters about the actress that they allegedly did not approve of — leading to their disfavor of the romance,” the report added.
“The issue was also mentioned in Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update on YouTube, where the topic of family disapproval was brought to light, further fueling public speculation.”
In an Instagram Story Monday, 29 September, Filomeno appealed for privacy: “I’ve been reading and hearing a lot these past few days and I ask that my past relationship, my present life and the Lhuillier family be left out of this issue.
“They don’t deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing to do with them,” she added, noting that “no further statements will be made at this time. I kindly ask that people refrain from speculation or intrusions into my private affairs.”
This was followed by another post: “I may be a public figure, but I am not public property. I ask that my private life remain private.”
Filomeno and Lhuillier met after the former was made to promote a local beer brand on her Instagram Story on 22 September: “Not a fan of beer normally but gaaahdeym this @bisayabrew changed it. Lami kaayo ni nga beer, way atik (this beer is delicious, no joke).”
It was rumored that Filomeno’s romance with Jake Cuenca has gone kaput as eagle-eyed netizens noticed that she’s no longer following him on social media.
It was rumored, too, the Batang Quiapo actor was inconsolable after the breakup.
Ellen Adarna defends Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz
Erstwhile actor Derek Ramsay, with seeming vehemence, denied rumors spread by Pambansang Marites Xian Gaza that his marriage to Ellen Adarna has been on shaky ground that they decided to separate.
In a very short video while still on bed, Ramsay said: “Good morning guys. There’s this issue about Xian Gaza. I’ll just keep this very simple. There’s no truth to anything that was said. That’s all I have.”
Meanwhile, Adarna did not let slide Gaza’s blind item about her and Derek Ramsay.
In his post, Gaza was asking if “super famous celebrity girl” had a a prenup agreement with her “peso billionaire husband,” believing if there is, she and her daughter have the right to the riches of her husband. Gaza was asking if it was the celebrity girl’s “master plan.”
Gaza also belittled John Lloyd Cruz, stating that all he has is a pot of soil and five pieces of a medicine he is endorsing.
Without naming Gaza, Adarna posted her retort in an Instagram Story.
“And billions? Oh my God, billions. The only billions… ang anino ng billions na nakita ko ay sa flood control lang. (the shadow of billions are seen in flood control only). Oh my God! Billionaires! Sy family! Gokongwei! Zobel! Aboitiz! Tan? Lucio Tan. Villar. Zaldy Co! Discaya! Romualdez!” Adarna said.
Also, Adarna did not let slide Gaza’s belittling Cruz.
“And huwag mong ismolin si Biogesic (Este… Popoy pala), because simple lang siya (Please don’t belittle Biogesic (I mean Popoy, because he’s simple). Ikaw (You), you don’t know, but ang asset noon, I know! You know?” she said.