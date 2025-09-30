Cement workers’ unions back safeguard duty on imports to protect jobs

Two notable unions in the local cement industry have expressed support for the proposed safeguard duty on imported cement products being pushed by the Cement Association of the Philippines, stressing that the measure is needed to protect Filipino jobs and secure the future of local manufacturers.

Boni Lesniana, representing the Federation of Rank-and-File Cement Employees Union (FRSEU) and SENTRO, said workers fully support the safeguard duty to protect the cement industry and the people who depend on it.

“We agree that a safeguard duty for imported cement products should be imposed to further support members of the cement workers union in the country,” said Lesniana.

“This would further support the local cement industry, which has been providing jobs to our members. Long live our workers!”

For his part, Cris Marquez, also from FRSEU, voiced concern about the impact of cheap imports on local jobs and manufacturers.

“Bilang manggagawa sa industriya ng semento, ang FRSEU ay sumasang-ayon sa pag-impose ng anti-dumping duties ng Pilipinas sa mga imported na semento galing sa ibang bansa, hindi lang Vietnam,” said Pangulong Cris.

“Ito ay malaking panganib sa mga local na manufacturer na kasalukuyan nating nararanasan. Ang pag-alis at pagbaba ng taripa ng mga imported na semento ay magdudulot ng pagkasira sa local na cement producer sa Pilipinas. Ang FRSEU ay sumusuporta sa mga safeguard duties na ito.”

The unions also raised concern over layoffs. As local manufacturers struggle to compete with cheap imports, workers are already feeling the impact. Slower operations have led to job losses, and more layoffs may follow if the industry continues to weaken.

For these union leaders, the safeguard duty is about protecting Filipino workers and keeping the cement industry alive. Other labor groups across the country are expected to echo similar sentiments in the coming days, signaling a growing wave of support for protective measures in the industry.

On Monday, CeMAP official Renato Baja refuted claims made by the United Filipino Cement Consumers (UFCC) that cement prices have increased because of the safeguard duty.

This came after the UFCC picketed in front of the Department of Trade and Industry to urge Trade Secretary Cristina Roque to oppose the additional P16 tariff on all imported cement.

“It’s simply untrue that cement prices have increased because of the safeguard duty. Market data shows prices have remained stable notwithstanding the imposition of a provisional safeguard duty in March 2025,” said CeMAP executive director Renato Baja.

Notably, he said safeguards do not restrict trade.

From 2019 to 2022, when similar measures were in place, cement imports continued to grow, demonstrating that the policy supports fair competition without blocking market access.

“This is about protecting Filipino workers, preserving high-value jobs, and strengthening our trade balance. The cement industry is essential to infrastructure development and economic growth. Supporting local industry is a strategic investment in the nation’s future,” he said in a statement.

Baja said the safeguard duty was being sought by CeMAP to ensure fair competition in the national interest.

“Cement prices have remained stable since the DTI introduced a provisional safeguard duty in March. Importantly, the safeguard duty is a temporary measure designed to level the playing field for domestic manufacturers. While foreign manufacturers and suppliers often benefit from government subsidies, Philippine cement producers operate without such subsidies. This imbalance has made it difficult for local companies to compete fairly, prompting the need for protective action,” Baja explained.