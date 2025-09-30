Celebrating independence, resilience and culture

Celebrated novelist Chinua Achebe once said, “If you don’t like someone’s story, write your own.” His words embody the determination and pride of the Nigerian spirit.

October 1 is a momentous day for the Nigerian community, marking their Independence Day from British colonial rule in 1960 after decades of occupation. It is a celebration of freedom, unity and national pride that continues to inspire communities across the world.

This colorful occasion is commemorated by Nigerians everywhere, particularly in New York City, where the Nigerian Independence Day Parade has become a tradition. The parade, along with cultural performances, concerts and exhibitions, reflects the vibrancy of Nigeria’s identity and the enduring spirit of its people.

Nigerians are the epitome of resilience and adaptability. Shaped by history, they pursued freedom through peaceful constitutional reforms and nationalist movements, achieving sovereignty without widespread violence. This resilience shines in their creativity and expressiveness.

Nigerian culture thrives on live music, dance and storytelling. Fashion dazzles with bold colors and intricate patterns, while Nollywood, the country’s film industry, continues to captivate audiences globally with acclaimed Netflix shows such as Aníkúlápó, Blood Sisters and Jagun Jagun.

Filipinos can relate to Nigeria’s rich history and communal spirit — values that strengthen bonds and overcome conflict. On this special day, we celebrate Nigeria’s resilience, creativity and unity.