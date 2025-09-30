Cavite Rep. Barzaga faces Army Reserve delisting over sedition concerns

The Philippine Army has confirmed that Cavite 4th District Representative Francisco "Kiko" Barzaga has been recommended for delisting from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Reserve Force, following a probe into his recent social media activity.

Army spokesperson Colonel Louie Dema-ala said the recommendation follows a thorough and impartial internal investigation, which found Barzaga in violation of GHQ Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) No. 07, particularly provisions on “misconduct.”

“Following a thorough and impartial internal investigation, the Philippine Army confirms that Cavite Representative Francisco A. Barzaga is recommended to be delisted from the Reserve Force roster,” Col. Dema-ala stated.

The Army’s move stems from a series of social media posts by the lawmaker, where he allegedly suggested that members of the AFP, Philippine National Police (PNP), and military reservists would participate in the previous September 21 corruption protest, which Barzaga claimed was fueled by a loss of trust in the President.

The Army says these posts insinuate sedition and undermine military professionalism and non-partisanship, core tenets of the AFP Code of Ethics.

“His speeches and utterances on social media insinuating that the AFP, PNP, and Reservist will join the protest on 21 September 2025, declaring the loss of trust in the President by the AFP and PNP, and the likes, constitute misconduct,” Dema-ala explained.

Barzaga, who holds the rank of Private, was enlisted in the Army Reserve on January 10, 2025, under the National Capital Region Regional Community Defense Group (NCRRCDG).

Though the delisting process is still pending final action, Dema-ala clarified that the recommendation is based solely on Barzaga’s status as a reservist and does not affect his standing as a civilian or elected official.

“The decision is limited to Rep. Barzaga’s status within the Army’s reserve force and has no impact on his rights as a civilian or elected official,” he said.

Dema-ala reiterated its call for all members of the armed forces, active or reserve, to maintain their commitment to non-partisanship and constitutional loyalty.

“Again, we remind all active-duty personnel as well as reservists to uphold military professionalism and non-partisanship, as enshrined in the AFP Code of Ethics, ensuring that all actions do not compromise our noble profession of arms,” he added.

In an earlier message to the DAILY TRIBUNE, Dema-ala clarified that while reservists are citizens entitled to personal opinions, they must not use their affiliation with the AFP—whether by wearing a uniform, invoking their unit, or claiming to represent the military—in any protest or political activity.

Republic Act No. 7077, or the Citizen Armed Forces of the Philippines Reservist Act, as well as the AFP Regulations and Code of Ethics, govern the conduct of both active and reserve personnel.