Bright beginnings light up Azuela High Street launch

Azuela High Street marked a milestone with its Bright Beginnings ceremonial opening and Christmas lighting, gathering valued merchants alongside key members of the Zobel, Alcantara and Floirendo families.

The event welcomed new shops adding to Davao’s lifestyle scene: Matcha Tokyo (the first in Mindanao), Butter by MomBakes, Hao Tang Hot Pot and Dreamnest Café. The ceremonial lighting also kicked off weekend holiday festivities, signaling a vibrant season ahead for the community.

Vibrant community destinations

“Azuela High Street represents our commitment to creating vibrant community destinations in Davao, where commerce, culture, and everyday living come together,” said Yeng Tupaz, Ayala Land head for Central Luzon and Vismin Estates. “With every new shop and experience, we bring people closer to the vision of Azuela Cove as Davao’s premier seaside lifestyle estate.”

“For the Alcantara Group, Azuela is about building on our family’s legacy in Davao while looking ahead to the city’s bright future,” said Edith Alcantara, president and CEO of Alsons Land. “This milestone is not just about new shops or festivities, but about creating spaces where families and communities thrive.”

Now home to favorites like Finca Café, Lash in the City, TUF Barber, and Baker’s Aesthetics, Azuela High Street is quickly becoming one of Davao’s preferred destinations for dining, wellness and leisure.

Bright hub

With more shops and leisure experiences on the horizon, Azuela High Street is a bright hub where families, friends, and the community can gather to celebrate both everyday moments and special milestones.