Bright beginnings: Azuela High Street launches, lights up Davao

Davao City, Philippines – Azuela High Street officially opened its doors with a ceremonial “Bright Beginnings” launch and Christmas lighting event, welcoming new merchants and marking the start of weekend holiday festivities. The event was attended by key members of the Zobel, Alcantara, and Floirendo families.

The newly opened shops include Mindanao’s first Matcha Tokyo, Butter by MomBakes, Hao Tang Hot Pot, and Dreamnest Café, adding to Davao’s growing lifestyle scene.

“Azuela High Street represents our commitment to creating vibrant community destinations in Davao, where commerce, culture, and everyday living come together,” said Yeng Tupaz, Ayala Land Head for Central Luzon & Vismin Estates. “With every new shop and experience, we bring people closer to the vision of Azuela Cove as Davao’s premier seaside lifestyle estate.”

“For the Alcantara Group, Azuela is about building on our family’s legacy in Davao while looking ahead to the city’s bright future,” said Edith Alcantara, President & CEO of Alsons Land. “This milestone is not just about new shops or festivities, but about creating spaces where families and communities thrive.”

Azuela High Street is already home to established favorites such as Finca Café, Lash in the City, TUF Barber, and Baker’s Aesthetics, and continues to attract visitors looking for dining, wellness, and leisure experiences.

With more shops and activities planned for the coming months, Azuela High Street aims to remain a central hub for families, friends, and the wider community to celebrate both daily life and special occasions.