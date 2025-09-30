Baguio gov’t denies ‘ghost’ flood control project

BAGUIO CITY – The Office of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong addressed a query from an online netizen who assumed there was a “ghost” flood control project in the city.

The netizen expressed indifference to Magalong’s resignation as a special adviser and investigator of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

“If a ghost flood control project in your own territory is missing, then Mayor Magalong has no business being an advisor to the ICI,” the netizen posted. The same user also questioned how Magalong signed onto a project.

The queries were based on a billboard showing details of a flood control project on a creek located between two barangays in the city. The project is worth P2.50 million.

Another Baguio resident commented that if the project was indeed a ghost project in their territory, it should be investigated.

In response, the mayor’s office clarified that the flood control project at the creek boundary of Sto. Niño and Interior Kit, Bakakeng Central (beside Malecdan Residence) was implemented from 17 March, until 6 June, or 75 calendar days.

“This project was completed and is not a ‘ghost project’ as insinuated in a comment section,” the office said in its statement.

The response included photos of the project plan and the completed flood control infrastructure. The mayor’s office also emphasized that all project documents are readily available for anyone who wishes to formally request and review them.

“Let’s stand for truth and acknowledge the real efforts done for the safety of our communities,” the office stressed.