Army seeks Rep. Barzaga delisting as reservist

The Philippine Army has confirmed that Cavite 4th District Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga has been recommended for delisting from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Reserve Force, following a probe into his recent social media activity.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the recommendation follows a thorough and impartial internal investigation, which found Barzaga in violation of GHQ Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) No. 07, particularly provisions on “misconduct.”

“Following a thorough and impartial internal investigation, the Philippine Army confirms that Cavite Rep. Francisco A. Barzaga is recommended to be delisted from the Reserve Force roster,” Dema-ala said.

The Army’s move stems from a series of social media posts by the lawmaker, where he allegedly suggested that members of the AFP, Philippine National Police (PNP), and military reservists would participate in the 21 September corruption protest, which Barzaga claimed was fueled by a loss of trust in the President.

Responding through a Facebook post, Barzaga said: “Marcos can remove me from the Philippine Reserve Forces, but he will never remove my desire to fight for the Filipino people.”

The Army said Barzaga’s posts insinuate sedition and undermine military professionalism and nonpartisanship, core tenets of the AFP Code of Ethics.

Barzaga, who holds the rank of private, was enlisted in the Army Reserve on 10 Jan. under the National Capital Region Regional Community Defense Group.