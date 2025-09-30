Apollo Quiboloy hospitalized for pneumonia

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Tuesday confirmed that Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy was rushed to a public hospital on 11 September 2025, after experiencing difficulty in breathing.

Jail Superintendent Jayrex Bustinera, BJMP spokesperson, said Quiboloy was later diagnosed with Community Acquired Pneumonia (Moderate Risk).

The founding pastor of KOJC is currently detained at Pasig City Jail. Bustinera added that the Regional Trial Court (RTC) 159 in Pasig City, which is handling Quiboloy’s case, was immediately informed of his condition.

On 15 September, the Pasig court issued an order authorizing Quiboloy’s hospitalization.

“As of 30 September 2025, he is stable and recovering in a public hospital, in line with BJMP policies on medical care for persons deprived of liberty,” Bustinera said.

This is not Quiboloy’s first hospitalization due to pneumonia. On 23 January, he was reportedly brought to a hospital and later returned to Pasig City Jail on 12 February.

The religious leader is currently facing a non-bailable qualified human trafficking charge under Section 4(a) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, as amended, before the Pasig court. He is also facing charges under Section 5(b) and Section 10(a) of the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.