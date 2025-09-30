Alden Richards battles injustice in 'Out of Order'

Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards has conquered television, music, and film as an actor. Now, he adds another milestone to his career—making his directorial debut with Out of Order, a socially charged courtroom drama premiering on Netflix this October 2.

A Timely Story on Justice and Abuse of Power

Produced by Richards’ own company Myriad Entertainment in partnership with Viva Films and Studio Viva, Out of Order is more than just a passion project. It is, for him, a reminder that the fight for justice is a daily battle.

“The battle for justice is every day. Injustice is very dominant in our society, hindi lang sa Pilipinas,” Richards said during the film’s talkback after its premiere at Shangri-La Cineplex in Mandaluyong on September 28. “Unfair treatments, people in power are abusing their position. Niloloko tayo. Niloloko tayo ng mga people in power. I’m brave enough to say that because it’s very evident. Justice is not blind—it’s being blinded.”

The film tells the story of a young attorney (played by Richards) who defends his estranged father in court against his ex-girlfriend. Alongside Richards, the film stars Heaven Peralejo and veteran actor Nonie Buencamino.

Beyond Acting: A Director’s Vision

For Richards, stepping behind the camera was a natural evolution. With themes of corruption, social injustice, and moral courage, Out of Order allowed him to merge artistry with advocacy. “With this film, I hope it would be a reminder that with courage, and as long as we’re fighting for the good of all our fellowmen, we can never go wrong when we fight for justice and the truth,” he explained.

He revealed that the original cut ran for three and a half hours but had to be trimmed to meet Netflix’s standards. “When I watched the first edit, ‘yung three hours, parang dumaan lang,” he said. Despite the shorter runtime, he was determined that “every role was essential” and that the core message remained intact.

Richards also worked closely with legal professionals to ensure authenticity. “We had lawyers as writers for this script. We had to make sure the script was perfect, and hindi okay lang ‘yan,” he shared.

A Call for Socially Relevant Cinema

The project marks a turning point in Richards’ career, fueling his interest in films with substance. “Right now, especially with what’s happening, I think films have to be socially relevant,” he said. “Of course, that’s one. Moreover, I wanted to create films that will be appreciated across all markets and ages. Hindi lang tayo confined sa rom-com, sa horror, sa drama.”

Earlier this month, Richards was among celebrities who voiced concerns over alleged corruption in government projects, showing that his advocacy extends beyond the screen. His directorial debut, then, feels like a natural extension of his voice as both an artist and a citizen.

From Festival to Global Stage

Before reaching Netflix, Out of Order made its world premiere at the Da Nang Asian Film Festival in Vietnam, competing in the Asian In-Competition category. For Richards, this recognition underscores the global relevance of the story he wanted to tell.

As he steps into his new role as director, Alden Richards hopes Out of Order will not only entertain but inspire. “The reminder to keep fighting for the truth is every day,” he said. “Ipaglaban natin yung dapat para sa atin all the time.”

With this film, Richards doesn’t just cement his place as a multifaceted artist—he also asserts himself as a storyteller unafraid to confront the urgent issues of the times.