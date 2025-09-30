AFP: Phl security remains stable, professional amid political noise

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism and constitutional loyalty, assuring the public that the country’s security sector remains stable amid the ongoing political noise.

In a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military remains “intact, professional, and disciplined” and continues to operate with focus and neutrality amid conflicting remarks from top government leaders.

In her press conference at the Senate on Monday, Vice President Sara Duterte claimed that the government is “unstable” due to the widening anomalies in flood-control projects.

“We do not speak for the whole government. Of course, for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, buo po ang inyong Sandatahang Lakas ng Pilipinas. Kami po ay solid and disciplined organization, and we remain professional through all of this. Our loyalties remain to the Constitution and to the flag,” Padilla said when the AFP was asked to comment

‘One AFP, One Philippines’

Despite the growing tension between the camps of the country’s top leaders — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Duterte—Padilla emphasized the AFP’s longstanding commitment to political neutrality, noting that, despite the political noise, the armed forces have stayed united and focused.

“The AFP maintains its neutrality,” Padilla stressed.

“So, we are one—as we have always stated: if there’s one AFP, there’s one Philippines. A strong AFP means a strong Philippines,” she added.

Padilla also allayed fears of destabilization amid persistent rumors of plots or movements aimed at undermining the government, stressing that such claims are false and part of disinformation efforts.

“Kami pong AFP ang nasa tore habang sa ibaba ay abala sa tsismis at gulo. Kami po ay nakatindig, nakatingin sa malayo. We are preparing for territorial defense, and we remain alert and ready even for humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR),” she said.

She further reassured the public that all soldiers remain disciplined and that the chain of command remains intact.

“Klaro po, wala po itong katotohanan. The AFP is intact, professional, and disciplined. Disinformation lamang po ito. Hindi po tayo dapat magpadala sa mga tsismis at paghasik ng duda,” she added.

Asked if the AFP had observed any unusual activities that could suggest the nation’s instability, Padilla reiterated that there were no “credible threats and that the security situation remains under control.”

Asked whether allegations of corruption in government have affected national security, Padilla replied. “I can’t speak for the whole country, but the AFP will make sure that we perform our mandate accordingly to make this happen for the whole country.”

Padilla also debunked rumors circulating online and on social media regarding a supposed uprising or coup plot involving former generals and soldiers.

“These alleged movements, so-called plots, are completely baseless. The AFP is intact, professional, and disciplined,” she stated. “We are not affected by noise and remain focused on territorial defense and disaster response.”

Padilla called for public calm, saying that politically motivated distractions should not shake the people’s confidence in national institutions.

“At this crucial time, politically motivated distractions are like static on a radio. They make noise but don’t actually change the signal. Our focus is locked on our missionand that is to protect the people and secure the state.”

Padilla likened the military to “guards on a watchtower,” standing firm above the chaos and gossip on the ground.

Retired officers’ support

Amid the political chatter, the Association of General and Flag Officers (AGFO) reiterated a manifesto of support for the Marcos administration, backing its anti-corruption campaign and public infrastructure projects, including flood control.

Retired Gen. Edilberto Adan, speaking on behalf of AGFO, clarified that the majority of retired military personnel do not support any unconstitutional actions.

“Those calling for defiance of the Constitution do not represent us,” said Adan. “Even the two retired generals who led the recent protest near Gate 4 of Camp Aguinaldo are not AGFO members. Our oath is to defend the Republic and the Constitution.”

AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, warned the public against fake news and disinformation that could provoke unrest.

“When false claims question the AFP’s ability to fulfill its mandate or incite rebellion, we will not take it sitting down,” said Trinidad.

“Our legal teams are reviewing such cases and will take appropriate action.”

Earlier at the Senate hearing, Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, himself a former police chief, acknowledged rising anger among retired uniformed personnel over government corruption.

“Any form of dissatisfaction, however significant it may be, can snowball into a bigger threat if not addressed,” Dela Rosa warned.

Dela Rosa added that the "coup could possibly happen in the future if massive corruption continues."