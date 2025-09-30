Abra aims to revive bamboo industry

The Provincial Government of Abra, in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Abra, is spearheading efforts to revive the bamboo industry, hosting a regional summit with bamboo planters, investors, and industry leaders on 30 September 2025, at the Provincial Capitol atrium.

The summit gathered stakeholders from across Abra and the Cordillera, aiming to identify investment opportunities in bamboo farming, construction, ecotourism, and food production.

“Abra is the champion when it comes to bamboo among the Cordillera provinces,” said DTI Abra Officer-in-Charge Provincial Director Marvin Arcangel. He emphasized that the summit is part of an ongoing effort to restore the industry’s former economic prominence, citing successful bamboo programs in Isabela as potential models for local implementation.

Arcangel acknowledged the challenges facing the sector, including setbacks from the pandemic, competition from cheap imports, and reliance on outdated technology. Still, he expressed confidence that under the current provincial administration, the industry could regain its economic potential.

Revitalization initiatives include a three-year regional development plan and the establishment of a Bamboo Innovation Hub at the University of Abra by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), which will explore applications of bamboo fiber for textiles.

Participants aim to leverage collaboration and innovation to reestablish Abra as a leading bamboo producer in Northern Luzon. The event was initially scheduled for September 24 but was postponed to September 30 due to Typhoon “Nando.”