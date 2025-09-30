8 local, foreign firms vie for P7.25-B Bataan-Cavite bridge

Eight construction firms have lined up bids for the P7.25-billion Contract Package 1 (CP1) of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge (BCIB) Project.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) opened the bids on Tuesday, with the entire proceedings livestreamed “to ensure transparency, public access, and accountability in the bidding process of DPWH projects.”

The bidders include Beijing Urban Construction Group Co. Ltd., a Chinese state-owned builder known for large-scale rail and bridge projects, and D.M. Consunji Inc. (DMCI), the Consunji Family-led construction firm involved in major transport and energy projects.

Also participating are China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd., a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Co. specializing in marine and bridge works, and Sino Road and Bridge Group Co. Ltd., a Chinese infrastructure contractor with overseas bridge and road projects.

The list further includes EEI–PMI Joint Venture, which combines local builder EEI Corp. with Philippine Maritime Industrial, as well as the POSCO E&C–Sta. Clara Joint Venture between South Korea’s POSCO Engineering & Construction and Philippine contractor Sta. Clara International Corp.

China Wu Yi Co. Ltd. and Fujian Road & Bridge Construction Group Co. Ltd. also formed a consortium to bid, while Hunan Road & Bridge Construction Group Ltd. and China Civil Engineering Construction Corp. submitted a joint venture offer.

CP1 covers the construction of the Bataan Land Approach, including major components such as the trumpet interchange connecting the BCIB with Roman Highway, Roman Interchange Bridge, Alas-Asin Main Bridge, Alas-Asin Overpass Bridge, Mt. View Overpass Bridge, Mt. View Waterway Bridge, and the Bataan Land Viaduct.

The 32.15-kilometer BCIB, set to become the country’s longest water-spanning bridge, is a flagship infrastructure project of the Marcos administration designed to cut travel time between Bataan and Cavite.

The undertaking is financed through Loan No. 4432-PHI and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Loan No. L0724A.