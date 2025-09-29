VP Sara: FPRD 'distressed' with flood control mess

Vice President Sara Duterte said her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, feels distressed about the flood control anomalies hounding the country.

In a press briefing on Monday, 29 September, Duterte shared that when she talks to him later, she will avoid talking about the flood control mess, as it "distresses" him.

"Lately he's been distressed about the flood control talks, so I'll try to avoid that," Duterte said.

"Sasabihin lang naman kasi ni PRRD na, sinabi ko na, na si BBM ay hindi marunong (He will just say, 'I told you, BBM is not good'), he's a weak leader, and he doesn't know anything about governance," she added.

Duterte said she last talked to her father on Friday last week, but her sister, Veronica, is the one talking to the elder Duterte every day.

