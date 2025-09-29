Viral rider with 2 backriders summoned by LTO

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced Monday it has summoned the registered owner of a motorcycle seen in a viral social media post carrying two backriders, one of whom was a minor without protective gear.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II expressed dismay over the clear safety violations.

“The motorcycle was traveling along a busy road and while the rider and one of the two back riders had helmets, the child who was sitting in the middle had no helmet or any protective gear,” Mendoza said.

He called the act an “irresponsibility” that compromised the safety of what appeared to be family members.

The LTO’s social media team identified the registered owner based on the information in the photo. The individual was ordered to appear before the LTO Central Office on 2 October with a written and notarized explanation.

“In the spirit of due process, we already summoned the registered owner of the motorcycle for him to explain whether or not he was the one driving the motorcycle and if he is, he needs to explain,” Mendoza said.