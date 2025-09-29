Turning pain into purpose

Pioneers in aesthetic dermatology and scar management, Belo’s doctors are committed not only to medical excellence but also to human connection. Every consultation carries care and every treatment carries purpose. Through The Scar Project, Belo Medical Group is proving that true transformation combines expertise with empathy, turning painful memories into milestones of strength.

Scars took center stage not as marks to hide but as stories to honor. Belo Medical Group launched The Scar Project in time for their anniversary, it's an initiative aimed at transforming the emotional and physical impact of visible scars into a journey of healing and empowerment. The launch was held at The Estate which brought together advocates, and celebrity ambassadors to spotlight a simple yet profound message: behind every scar is a story and every story deserves care.

“This initiative is the result of decades of researching the best treatments, assembling the best team of doctors, and truly listening to our patients,” said Dr. Vicki Belo. “Scars are some of the most difficult conditions to treat. But sometimes life happens and when it does, we want to be the experts you can count on. Not just to treat the scar but to walk with you through the healing.”

Belo brand ambassadors Donny Pangilinan, Iza Calzado, Catriona Gray, Alden Richards personally supported the project, helping to select seven individuals whose scars, both physical and emotional, carry powerful stories of resilience. These seven will undergo a transformative journey under the guidance of Belo’s multi-specialty medical team.

“Scars are really painful reminders of a traumatic incident in your life. We really want to help them,” Dr. Belo said.

Dr. Hayden Kho, Managing Director of Belo Medical Group, explained the project’s deeper mission. “This project is for those who feel stuck in the past because of the scars they see in the mirror every day. It is for those who have done the inner work but still carry the outer reminder of something painful. This is our way of giving back,” he said.

The project goes beyond surface-level beauty. It aims to restore confidence, dignity, and self-love. “We hope this will change their lives. They will no longer be reminded of the trauma and will feel more self-confident and happier,” Dr. Belo added.

The Scar Project is also deeply personal for the Belo team. Dr. Kho shared the story of Rissan, Piolo Pascual’s driver, who suffered a severe facial injury from a grinder. Through Belo’s care, the scar that once covered half his face was treated, marking a turning point not just for his appearance but for his confidence.

“The Scar Project is something that we are doing to celebrate the Lord and our 35th anniversary. Instead of spending millions on throwing parties, we would rather spend that money on something substantial like this,” Dr. Belo said.

At its core, the project focuses on life's truth that Belo Medical Group has long embraced: healing is more than skin deep. Scars are not just physical marks; they are reminders of survival, resilience, and personal battles. The project leverages decades of medical expertise while centering compassion, giving patients the opportunity to reclaim their stories and step forward with renewed confidence.