Towards a historic 2028 presidential election

Concerned citizens behind the group Filipinos for a Better Philippines have been knocking their heads together for the past couple of years to craft policies to improve voter education and awareness. They have approached a few Comelec officials to present their constructive suggestions, which were welcomed, but they were advised to submit the same to the Comelec chairman.

The organization maintains that with an average sixth-grade education, voters are capable enough to read the qualifications of more than a hundred national candidates and discuss their merits among themselves, relatives, friends, neighbors, and schoolmates, among others.

From “usapang barberya” (barber shop talk) to debates by a sari-sari store, one can easily come across people talking about the good and interesting points of certain candidates or even the negative points about them. But, of course, raising the bar of discussions, hopefully, including the level of discernment, is the desire (dream) of every advocate for an empowered voter.

The power of information is deemed so vital to providing every voter an intelligent choice prior to casting his or her vote. Such information coming from an official notice from Comelec can either correct or balance out such other information ordinarily broadcast or peddled on social media. This information, however, should be disseminated in a timely manner where the opportunity for an intelligent discourse of ideas may be achieved.

The group believes that the required one-page Certificate of Candidacy should include an attachment that indicates a candidate’s biodata, work experience, and two major solutions and activities to address the various social problems the country faces. This paper on solutions should not be more than 200 words.

The purpose of requesting the candidates’ work experience is to know if their backgrounds align with the solutions and activities they propose to solve the problems hounding the country.

Moreover, such information may form the basis for which a scorecard can be initiated for every winning candidate. Considering that Public Office is a Public Trust, a personal commitment form may be executed by each candidate expressing their wholehearted adherence to the Code of Ethical Standards per Republic Act 6713, where transparency and the freedom of information shall at all times be observed and made available to their constituents.

Given these additional requirements which will be no more than two pages, Comelec will cause the publication and/or broadcast of the candidates’ application and all its attachments in mainstream media and its official website 360 days, or one year prior to election day.

Hence, Comelec should consider setting the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy a year earlier to enable voters to digest, fact-check, study, and debate such information on who would be the best fit for the various national and local positions.

The Office of the Comelec Chairman has yet to respond to the group, which hopes that a scheduled dialogue or a window to discuss the matter shall be afforded them. Filipinos for a Better Philippines would like to think that raising awareness and empowering voters matter just as much to the Comelec as it does to every Filipino. Referring to voters as “bobotantes” (dumb voters) is an injustice to every voter, to the Comelec, and to the electoral system.

In the light of the trust issues besetting the government and a number of officials these days, “let us all, as in ALL, work together for a better Philippines, starting with very basic electoral reforms where voters are truly empowered.”