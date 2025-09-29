The one-stop shop for creativity in the digital age

Brands in the Philippines are navigating an ever-changing media landscape where audience attention shifts faster than ever. Omnicom Media Group Philippines is responding with the launch of OMG Content Philippines and the rebranding of FUSE PR and Influencer Marketing into CREO, creating a unified, end-to-end creative offering.

“The rebranding of CREO unifies our capabilities into a consistent global offering,” said Mary Buenaventura, CEO of OMG Philippines. “It delivers solutions that power every stage of the journey from creator discovery and content ideation to campaign planning, measurement, and optimization.”

CREO combines strategy, influencer campaigns, social media, and activations, giving brands a single hub for creativity, insights, and execution. “As audience behaviors evolve at lightning speed, content has never been more critical in capturing and sustaining attention,” Buenaventura said.

“In this era of user-generated creativity and influencer-led engagement, our powerful blend of content, media, activations, and influencer strategies, fueled by technology to deliver the right message at the right moment. It has become indispensable to effective communications and marketing.”

Each pillar of OMG Content Philippines contributes a unique strength. Creatives transforms insights into ideas that make brands stand out. Socials produces content tailored to platforms such as TikTok and Meta while boosting engagement and discoverability.

Activations turn cultural intelligence into experiences that connect brands with audiences on the ground. CREO elevates influencer marketing into a fully integrated channel, providing strategy, governance, and creativity to deliver measurable results. Together, these pillars create a seamless experience that links strategy to execution, giving clients the flexibility to adapt quickly to trends without losing sight of long-term goals.

The integration of data-driven insights with creative storytelling ensures campaigns remain culturally relevant and impactful. “Omnicom Media Group has made significant investments in cutting-edge data tools and technologies, empowering us to derive deep, culturally relevant insights,” Buenaventura explained. “These insights help us understand audience behaviors, inform strategy, and deliver campaigns that drive measurable impact while building meaningful connections between brands and consumers.”

Looking ahead, OMG Content Philippines and CREO aim to define the future of brand communications in the Philippines and across the region. “Brand purpose sits at the very heart of our strategic communications,” Buenaventura said.

“When purpose is authentically embedded, it strengthens connections and builds lasting trust with audiences. Partnering closely with our clients, we continuously pivot, test, and learn while embracing innovative technologies and approaches that ensure our work stays relevant in an ever-evolving landscape. This commitment to purposeful storytelling allows us to craft communications that are meaningful, exciting, and measurable.”

With this launch, OMG Content Philippines positions itself as a one-stop shop for modern communications, combining talent, technology, and strategic insights under one roof. It is designed for brands that want creativity and efficiency in a single solution, making the agency a forward-looking partner ready to navigate the new era of digital communications.