The (Maga)long game

Baguio City Mayor Benjie Magalong’s departure from the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) may be a huge setback to its credibility, but forcing him out through the usual innuendo and subterfuge that has become the trademark of the present administration may be part of its Plan B for perpetuating itself in power.

To be sure, the Supreme Court decision, which held that the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte was unconstitutional, was a stunning defeat for those who want to knock her out of contention for the presidency in 2025.

The trillion-peso “Floodgate Scandal” was an even heavier punch that sent administration allies reeling, extending as it did to numerous House allies all the way to Speaker Romualdez, who saw no choice but to vacate his post.

Suddenly, with so many eyes on insertions that were previously used to fuel the previous impeachment drive, the well seemed to have dried up for the next impeachment cycle that was to commence on 6 February 2026.

But then, you have to credit the Palace strategists for turning lemons into lemonade. First, in order to defuse and diffuse the dangerously high levels of public outrage, aside from sacrificing Romualdez, the ICI was created, a totally unexpected acceptance of the persistent proposal of the opposition Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), which called for it as early as 18 August 2025.

Even more unexpected was the appointment of Magalong -– a person of known integrity and independence — as chief adviser and lead investigator, also upon the relentless demand of the PDP. Coupled with the legislative inquiry started in the Senate by its then Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Dante Marcoleta, the people were given a glimmer of hope that, at least this time, government seemed to be responsive to the clamor for accountability.

But the expectations were short-lived as Plan B came into effect. When it was becoming evident that Marcoleta and Senate President Escudero were all too enthusiastic in following the witnesses’ leads to the masterminds of “Floodgate” in the House, a coup was engineered.

The University of the Philippines lawyer was replaced by Wanbol University distinguished alumnus Tito Sotto, while Marcoleta was replaced by former fugitive Ping Lacson. The new direction of the investigation was not lost on the public, who witnessed how Sotto and Lacson took it away from the House and the Executive Branch, and discouraged full disclosure of those willing to become state witnesses. Easing out Magalong, who was also getting too close for comfort, was but the latest in the series.

But now the coup de grâce: by discriminating in the use of witnesses’ testimonies and in conspiracy with a Justice Department with a record of bending the law (the catchphrase of the month), aided and abetted by friendly senators, a selective prosecution of incumbent senators is now being undertaken, notwithstanding the equally prominent mention of names of House members and high-ranking Executive officials.

The answer perhaps lies in the fact that, by putting a Sword of Damocles over members of the Senate who may be anti-impeachment — regardless of their actual participation in “Floodgate” — it may be easier to manipulate them once Impeachment Redux is done next year.

And with the House of Representatives still very much under the Palace’s thumb —and don’t let anyone tell you different — the administration is clearly playing its long game.