Suspect in Palauig double murder case killed in Iba

IBA, ZAMBALES — A suspect was killed in an armed encounter after police tried to serve an arrest warrant along Govic Highway in this town on 27 September.

The Zambales Police Provincial Office (ZPPO) said personnel from the Candelaria and Iba Municipal Police Stations were serving a warrant against a suspect known as “Akeha” or “Queen” in Barangay Zone 1, Iba.

The suspect, who was driving a sedan, tried to evade arrest by speeding off when an asset attempted to verify his identity. He rammed a police vehicle and an asset’s car before fleeing.

A chase ensued until the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a parked tricycle and the gate of a house. The suspect and another man then fled on foot. Police arrested the first suspect, while the second, identified as “Diking,” escaped toward a grassy area while carrying a firearm.

A follow-up operation was launched to capture Diking. Police said he pulled out a firearm and opened fire, but his gun jammed. When he tried to fix the weapon, police retaliated, fatally wounding him.

He was rushed to President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police said Diking was a primary suspect in the Palauig double murder case in August. He was previously arrested in Caloocan City for the case and for violating Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, but had posted bail.