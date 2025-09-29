Suicide cases rise in Baguio City

Baguio City addresses the increasing number of suicide cases through improved mental health programs and initiatives.

Ricky Ducas, Mental Health Unit Coordinator at the city’s Health Services Office, highlighted several activities in observance of Suicide Awareness Month this September.

Ducas revealed that most cases involved individuals aged 16 to 30, with men being more affected than women.

A notable observation is the rise in suicide cases among Baguio City residents, compared to the previous year when non-residents accounted for a higher number.

He cited contributing factors such as online gambling, financial difficulties, and personal crises—including dysfunctional families, relationship issues, trauma, and bullying.

The city is focusing on prevention campaigns, promoting help-seeking behavior, and normalizing conversations about mental health.