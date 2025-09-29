SMDC transforms properties into foodie hubs with 12 must-try dining spots

At Wind Residences in Tagaytay, Liminvl Coffee has become a community hub with specialty brews like the Apricot Latte and hand-brewed pour-overs. Koibitos Gelato serves artisanal flavors such as Batangas Tablea and Pistachio, while The Bakery provides freshly baked staples from croissants to Ube Cheese Pandesal.

In Makati, Tulua Café at SMDC Air Mall offers guilt-free comfort food with smoothie bowls and truffle pasta, while Umi Sushi caters to fans of Japanese rolls and sets.

Pasay has emerged as another hotspot with Wolhwa Galbi at MAAX serving premium Korean barbecue and Shore Residences hosting a cluster of dining concepts. Among them are One Pot’s unlimited hotpot, Jidong’s authentic milk teas, Yangguofu’s customizable Malatang bowls, and Aviary’s dual concept as a coffee shop by day and cocktail bar by night.

Quezon City’s Mezza Strip is home to SUKIYA, Japan’s popular beef bowl chain, serving gyudon with the same recipe and methods used in its home country.

Meanwhile, SMDC Jazz Mall in Makati features Sweeney Todd Manila, a speakeasy-style barbershop restaurant offering English comfort food, cocktails, and live entertainment.

SMDC said these establishments reflect its push to integrate lifestyle and community living. “SMDC isn’t just about condo living—it’s also becoming a foodie destination,” the company said. “With global flavors and neighborhood gems like these, you don’t need to travel far for great eats.”

From casual dining to speakeasy experiences, SMDC properties are positioning themselves as culinary stops where food and community meet.