SM Supermalls, Meta launch pioneering online-to-offline analytics program

The partnership integrates Meta’s Conversion API into SM’s analytics system, allowing the company to measure how online ads directly translate into foot traffic while protecting shopper privacy. The system relies on aggregated and anonymized WiFi signals from mobile devices inside SM malls, which are matched with online campaign exposure.

“This analytics program is the first of its kind globally, where both SM and Meta integrate their analytics in a way that balances innovation with privacy,” said Steven T. Tan, president of SM Supermalls. “SM Supermalls is committed to giving our tenants data-driven solutions that help attract more visitors and drive sales.”

The collaboration is expected to give SM tenants and partner brands sharper insights into consumer behavior, enabling better campaign optimization, more precise targeting, and stronger sales outcomes.

“This is an example of how digital innovation can unlock real business value,” said Jerry Bongco, country director of Meta Philippines. “With SM Supermalls’ reputation as a strong collaborator and their track record of pushing the boundaries of retail in the Philippines, together, we can shape the future of commerce.”

SM said that while foot traffic measurement is the first application of the system, the partnership is set to expand toward broader insights that could transform the shopping experience.

“This is only the beginning,” Tan added. “Through this initiative, we are not only helping our tenants grow, but we are also pioneering a new era in retail marketing for the Philippines and other markets worldwide.”