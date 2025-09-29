SM Seaside hosts Cebu Goes Culinary 2025, the Visayas’ biggest food competition

The Sky Hall of SM Seaside City Cebu turned into the region’s grandest culinary arena as it hosted Cebu Goes Culinary 2025 on September 26–27, bringing together chefs, students, and food enthusiasts from across the Visayas.

The Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRAC) organized this year’s competition with the theme “Balik Isla – Foraging in the Philippine Countryside.” Participants were challenged to craft innovative dishes using indigenous and seasonal ingredients sourced from local farmers and markets, highlighting the depth of Filipino culinary heritage.

More than 50 groups from Cebu, Bacolod, Bohol, Leyte, Ormoc, Camotes, and Negros joined the event. A total of 32 professional establishments and 18 hospitality schools competed across 17 categories under five major clusters:

Battle Royale: Klasika Moderna Kulinarya – Sutukil

Compleat Chefs: Best Regional Ingredient, Best Traditional Recipe, Regional Pica-Pica, and Pantry Chef – Regional Vegetable or Fruit Salad

Culinary Flair: Flairtending, Cocktail Making, Mocktail Making, Coffee Concoction, Cacao Concoction, and Table Setting with Floral Centerpiece

Sweet Revenge: Kakanin – Puto Maya, Wedding Cake, Creative Cake Decoration, and Pralines

Special Competition by Potatoes USA: Pica-Pica Appetizer

Organizers noted that Cebu Goes Culinary has long served as a platform for discovering future culinary leaders. Winners often secure mentorships, scholarships, and the chance to represent Cebu in national and international contests.

SM Seaside City Cebu said hosting the competition reaffirms its role as a premier venue for cultural and lifestyle showcases. “This is more than a competition—it is a celebration of Filipino flavors, creativity, and sustainability,” organizers said.

Audiences witnessed not only cooking but also flair bartending, artistic presentations, and innovative ingredient use, making the two-day event a feast for both the palate and the eyes.

Cebu Goes Culinary 2025 once again positioned Cebu at the forefront of the country’s gastronomic scene, blending tradition and innovation in a showcase of the region’s culinary talent.