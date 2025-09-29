SM Prime drives sustainability push with RDC waste model

The program, launched last year across SM Supermalls, has drawn active participation from quick service restaurants and retail partners, making segregation part of daily operations inside malls.

Goldilocks Bakeshop said it incorporated segregation into staff training to ensure compliance. “Briefing our teams fully on the workings of RDC made segregation part of service. Once our staff understood the ‘why,’ the ‘how’ followed easily. Waste sorting is no longer just a backroom task but part of everyday service, and that shift in mindset makes a real difference,” said Sheila Marie Pabalate-Rea, vice president for Quality Assurance and Technical Services, Goldilocks Bakeshop Inc.

J.CO Donuts & Coffee also adjusted its procedures by labeling bins and integrating segregation checks into its quality assurance process. “Since J.CO already has internal SOP on waste, working with SM engages our team members, especially in-store operations, to be more mindful and consistent. RDC labels and routine checks make proper segregation visible to customers while reinforcing our own standards, strengthening both awareness and practice,” said Arabelle Minaldo, QA/QC assistant manager at J.CO Donuts & Coffee Philippines.

The Jollibee Group, meanwhile, aligned the RDC model with its sustainability roadmap. “We believe that partnerships are a vital part of achieving shared sustainability goals. By working with SM Supermalls, we can amplify and advance our efforts on waste reduction by contributing through the unique roles we each play,” said Elise Veloso, assistant vice president for Global Sustainability at Jollibee Group.

SM Supermalls said that aside from tenant compliance, the campaign also uses education drives and social media content to encourage mall-goers to practice segregation.

“We are working hand in hand with all our tenant-partners and customers to build habits that keep recyclables, disposables, and compostables in the right streams and out of landfills. This is how we turn the vision of a waste-free future into action,” said Liza Silerio, vice president for Corporate Compliance at SM Supermalls.

The program is part of the broader SM Green Movement, which also covers water conservation and energy efficiency. SM Prime said it aims to make sustainability a community effort, with small daily actions contributing to long-term environmental impact.