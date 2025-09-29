Senate panel OKs OVP’s P902.9-M 2026 budget, no confidential funds

The Senate finance subcommittee on Monday swiftly approved the proposed P902.895 million budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) for fiscal year 2026, with deliberations lasting less than an hour.

Unlike previous years, the OVP is not requesting any confidential funds for 2026.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri led the motion to approve the budget, invoking the tradition of parliamentary courtesy extended to fellow high-ranking officials.

He described the proposed allocation as “lean and mean,” citing the absence of controversial line items.

The motion was promptly seconded by Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, following expressions of support from other senators present at the hearing.

Senate Finance Committee chairperson Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who presided over the deliberation, approved the motion after no objections were raised.

Vice President Sara Duterte personally appeared before the panel to defend her office's proposed budget, emphasizing fiscal discipline and transparency.

With the subcommittee’s endorsement, the OVP’s budget now moves to the Senate plenary for further deliberation and approval.

The proposed budget will cover the OVP’s administrative operations, public service programs, and outreach initiatives nationwide.