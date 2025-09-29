Sara Duterte accuses Romualdez of receiving kickbacks

Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday accused former Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez of receiving kickbacks from illegal gambling, in addition to government flood control projects.

"Hindi lang sa flood control. Pati sa illegal gambling tumatanggap sila. Si Martin Romualdez. So hindi lang siya sa flood control," Duterte said in a press conference at the Senate.

"Baka kasi ‘yung tao na nagtrabaho nung basura, flood control ‘yung pera na tina-transport nila. Pero marami pang iba pang mga sources ng corruption na dine-deliver," she added.

Duterte, however, refused to identify the person who provided her with the information, a staffer of the lawmaker.

"‘Yung mga… ayoko sabihin kasi tatanggalin nila. Pag sinabi ko, tatanggalin nila 'yung tao," she said.

"Ayaw lumabas ng mga tao eh. Dati pa naman kami nagsasabi, magsalita kayo. Takot lahat kasi magsalita ngayon, dahil syempre, aabot ‘yun hanggang sa office of the President. So walang nagsasalita, pero pag sinabi ko kung sino at anong klaseng personnel, ma-aano nila kung sino ‘yung nagsasabi doon sa loob," Duterte added.

She confirmed that she received the information from a staffer of Romualdez, who has also been tipping her about attacks on previous confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President.

"Ito din ‘yung mga tao na nagsasabi sa akin na aatake sila sa confidential funds. Ah, ito din ‘yung reason kung bakit hindi na namin ginamit ‘yung confidential funds noong third and fourth quarter ng 2023. Kasi sinabihan na kami na pinag-mitingan sa loob," she said.

Duterte also criticized the Marcos administration, saying it is no longer stable amid allegations of corruption, with several government officials, including lawmakers, implicated in the flood control anomalies.

"Our institutions are clearly abused. They are used for personal gain. We have already seen the testimony of witnesses about corruption, and there is practically nothing happening in our country," she said.

"Pailang ulit ko na 'yan sinasabi noon: tigilan 'yung pulitika, tigilan 'yung pansariling pag-una ng pansariling interes kasi walang nangyayari sa ating bansa. Meron ba kayong nakikita na project na nakatulong sa ating bayan? Wala. In fact, we run on the platform of unity and continuity. Ang expectation noon is that there will be continuity in projects like the Build, Build, Build program of the former administration at ‘yung iba pang nasimulan ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, pero wala naman tayong nakita," the Vice President added.