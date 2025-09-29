San Fernando police nab two in P374,000 drug bust

Some P374,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized, and two high-value individuals (HVIs) were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Isidro, City of San Fernando, on 28 September 2025.

According to the San Fernando City Police Station, the operation was conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU), Intelligence Units, and PDEA RO3. Authorities seized 55 grams of suspected shabu during the operation.

All suspects and seized contraband were brought to the San Fernando City Police Station, with legal proceedings underway to ensure full accountability and uncompromising justice.