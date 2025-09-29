Saint Benilde books scary victory

College of Saint Benilde overcame shaky moments and defeated Arellano University, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, to close its 2025 V-League Collegiate Challenge preliminaries on a high note yesterday at the FilOil Ecooil Centre in San Juan.

The semifinal-bound Lady Blazers ended the eliminations with a 5-2 record, currently sitting in third place pending the result of the final round match between Far Eastern University (FEU) and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

With the third set hanging in the balance and Arellano holding a slight 16-14 edge, Saint Benilde’s seasoned seniors turned the tide, eventually taking a 2-1 lead in sets.

Setter Chanae Basarte connected with Rhea Densing and Clydel Catarig during the crucial stretches of that pivotal third set, helping the Lady Blazers gain momentum to close the match in four sets after one hour and 43 minutes.

“It happens even to the best of us. It’s a constant reminder that we always have to be smart and composed. Our opponents were adjusting so we have to adjust as well,” Saint Benilde assistant coach JP Martires said.

“We were able to pull through. We lost our system but we were able to address it so it was okay.”

Catarig was on point throughout the match, contributing 16 points off the bench, including 12 attacks, four blocks, and one service ace while Rhea Densing and Zam Nolasco added 11 points each to bolster the Lady Blazers’ effort.

Regardless of the outcome of the FEU-Perpetual match, Benilde is set to face FEU in a best-of-three semifinals series starting Wednesday at the same San Juan venue.

Arellano, meanwhile, will await the result of that contest.

A Lady Tamaraws win would set the Lady Chiefs up against the Adamson University Lady Falcons in the semifinals while a Lady Altas victory would give Perpetual the last semis spot.