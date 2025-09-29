PNP confiscates nearly P12M worth of shabu in multi-region operations

The Philippine National Police (PNP) seized nearly P12 million worth of suspected shabu across several regions, reinforcing the Marcos administration’s intensified war on illegal drugs.

The coordinated operations from 27 to 28 September 2025, led to the confiscation of 1,760 grams (1.76 kilograms) of shabu, with an estimated street value of P11,968,000.

PNP Acting Chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. commended the successful operations, stating:

“The PNP remains relentless in eliminating illegal drugs throughout the country. Every action we take is systematic, coordinated, and purposeful: to protect citizens, cleanse communities, and enforce the law without compromise.”

The anti-drug drives spanned several key areas, including Zamboanga del Sur, wherein 150 grams were seized by the Pagadian City Police, PNP Drug Enforcement Units, and the 902nd Regional Mobile Force Battalion.

In Davao City, a total of 510 grams was confiscated by Police Station 2 and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 11.

In Iloilo City, 310 grams were seized in an operation led by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 6.

In Occidental Mindoro and Iloilo (San Dionisio), Local police yielded 180 grams of shabu, while the largest single-area haul of 610 grams, recovered by the City Drug Enforcement Unit in Cagayan de Oro City.

PNP Spokesperson P/PBGen. Randulf Tuaño underscored the operations’ impact.

“This operation clearly proves the PNP’s readiness and commitment to enforce the law. Our message to those involved in illegal drugs is simple: there is no safe place. We will continue to dismantle drug networks and protect every Filipino from crime and danger.”

The PNP stressed that these operations reflect the clear policy direction of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to pursue a law enforcement-driven, intelligence-based approach to combating illegal drugs. Officials credited the success to strong coordination among local, regional, and national law enforcement agencies.