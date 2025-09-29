Pirates relying on experience in Season 101

Lyceum of the Philippines University finds itself dealing with defending champion Mapua University as it aims to continue its Final Four streak when Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament starts on Wednesday.

Gametime is set at 2:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Pirates head coach Gilbert Malabanan said his boys’ experience will be the key as they try to make it into the postseason for the fourth straight year.

Unlike in previous seasons where the 10 teams will compete in a double-round robin elimination format with the top four squads advancing to the Final Four, the NCAA introduced a new format for Season 101.

The 10 teams will be separated into two groups of five where they will face each other twice and play once against schools from the other group.

Whoever emerge as top two teams in their respective groups will gain a quarterfinal spot armed with a twice-to-beat advantage while third best teams of the group will join the quarterfinals as well.

The last two teams per group will duke it out in a play-in format for a slot in the quarterfinals.

The semifinals, bronze medal match and the championship round will be a best-of-three series

But Malabanan is positive his boys, led by Ato Barba, will be able to adapt quickly and make it at least to the semifinals again.

“The experience of my players is good when it comes to making it into the Final Four. So, experience-wise, we already have it, even our players,” Malabanan said.

“But we can’t be complacent. It’s wrong to say we’re not in a Group of Death since we will face the teams from that group eventually.”

Lyceum is in Group A with Arellano University, San Sebastian College, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and defending champion Mapua University.

Meanwhile, Group B consists of San Beda University, Letran College, Emilio Aguinaldo University, Jose Rizal University and College of Saint Benilde.

Backing up Barba in Season 101 are veterans Renz Villegas, Genesis Aviles, Gael Montaño, JM Versoza, and Joshua Moralejo.

Rookies Jasper Matienzo, Lance Aurigue and Richmond Casiño are expected to pump some blood into the Pirates' campaign in the NCAA.

Malabanan assured the Lyceum faithful that Barba is ready to give his all in his final season with the Pirates.

Barba wasn’t selected in the Philippine Basketball Association Annual Rookie Draft last 7 September, prompting Malabanan to give him a break to process his emotions.

"He's ready. Of course, he was just disappointed with the draft but I gave him a few days off,” Malabanan said.

“When he came back to train, he's 100 percent ready."