Phl requests INTERPOL Blue Notice for Zaldy Co — Palace

The Philippine government has officially requested a Blue Notice from INTERPOL for Representative Zaldy Co, Malacañang confirmed Monday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Atty. Claire Castro said the Department of Justice (DOJ) has already submitted the request, which will allow authorities to monitor the movements of Rep. Co abroad.

The Blue Notice, however, does not authorize arrest, but simply alerts member countries about the whereabouts of a person of interest.

“Ang blue notice po kasi ay hindi naman po ito karapatan para arestuhin; ito po ay pagmu-monitor lang kung saan po siya nagpupunta (The blue notice is not a right to arrest; but it could monitor wherever he goes),” Castro explained.

The development follows the ultimatum issued by House Speaker Bojie Dy, who gave Rep. Zaldy Co a deadline to return to the country amid concerns over his prolonged absence.

When asked if the DOJ already knows Co’s whereabouts, Castro said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is expected to coordinate directly with the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) “for proper coordination.”