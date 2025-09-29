PERC opens Phl’s first myopia center, launches LASIK suit

In a groundbreaking step for children’s and young adults’ eye health, Premiere Eye Referral Center and Optical (PERC) has officially opened the Philippines’ first Myopia Management Center in partnership with ZEISS. Alongside this milestone, the specialty eye clinic also unveiled its LASIK & Refractive Suite powered by Schwind Amaris technology, strengthening its mission to provide comprehensive, world-class ophthalmic care.

The launch event, held at The Manila Hotel, brought together leading doctors, industry partners, and health advocates, underscoring the urgent need to address the growing problem of progressive myopia in the country. Live demonstrations of the latest laser platforms and eye care technologies further highlighted PERC’s commitment to innovation.

Tackling the rising cases of Myopia

Myopia, or nearsightedness, has been rising at alarming rates worldwide, especially among children exposed to digital screens and limited outdoor activity. PERC’s Myopia Management Center is the first facility in the Philippines solely dedicated to slowing the progression of the condition.

In collaboration with ZEISS, the center provides evidence-based therapies such as:

• Specialized spectacle lenses designed to manage myopia progression.

• Ortho-K (orthokeratology) lenses, worn overnight to reshape the cornea temporarily.

• Pharmaceutical options that have been clinically proven to delay worsening of myopia.

Advanced Vision Correction: LASIK & Refractive Suite

Complementing this pioneering initiative is PERC’s new LASIK & Refractive Suite, equipped with the Schwind Amaris excimer laser system—one of the world’s most advanced platforms for vision correction. Patients can now access procedures such as LASIK and PRK, known for unmatched precision, safety, and consistently excellent outcomes.

A One-Stop Hub for Complete Eye Care

Beyond its new centers, PERC continues to serve as a comprehensive destination for eye health with a full range of subspecialties and services, including:

• Advanced Diagnostics — OCT, visual field testing, corneal topography, and more.

• Cataract Management & Surgery — with advanced surgical techniques and premium lens options.

• Glaucoma Services — early detection, imaging, and pressure-lowering treatments.

• Retina & Vitreous Care — diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and retinal disorders.

• Pediatric & Strabismus Care — child-focused treatments including amblyopia correction.

• Oculoplastic & Refractive Surgery — eyelid, orbit, and corrective vision procedures.

• Neuro-Ophthalmology, Corneal & External Diseases, Low Vision & Rehabilitation — complete coverage of subspecialties.

• Optical Services — a fully equipped optical center offering eyeglasses, contact lenses, and specialty eyewear.

“Premiere Eye Referral Center is committed to safeguarding vision and improving lives,” said Dr. Roberto Maliwat, President of PERC. “By launching the Myopia Management Center and our LASIK Suite, we are giving Filipinos access to world-class, comprehensive eye care—right here in Manila, and at an affordable rate.”

About PERC

Located at the YKM Center, United Nations Avenue corner Alhambra Street, Ermita, Manila, PERC is a state-of-the-art eye clinic offering all subspecialties of ophthalmology under one roof. With highly trained doctors, advanced diagnostic technology, and partnerships with global leaders in eye care, PERC continues to set the standard for vision preservation and innovation in the Philippines.

📍 Visit us: 2nd Floor YKM Center, UN Avenue cor. Alhambra Street, Ermita, Manila

📞 Call: 0928 3664 325