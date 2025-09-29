Pangilinan urges transparency in ICI proceedings

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan wants more transparency and accountability from the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

This after ICI Executive Director Brian Keith Hosaka said there will be no livestreaming of the investigation by the independent commission on flood control project anomalies.

"I urge the ICI to reconsider this decision. Transparency is fundamental to public accountability. With all due respect, the decision of the ICI to prevent the public from monitoring its proceedings online is ill-advised," Pangilinan said.

"Please open your proceedings to the public. Do not test the people's desire to know the truth," he added.

Hosaka earlier clarified that statements will be made before the ICI will still have to be verified, so "it's a very dangerous thing if we livestream it."

He added that the ICI is carefully evaluating the credibility of each testimony presented to it.

"We cannot take the testimony or the statement of any single individual as gospel truth," Hosaka continued.

"These things would have to be verified because we're dealing with an important matter."

Hosaka was appointed executive director of the ICI on 24 September. He officially reported for work on 26 September

He is working alongside Justice Andres Reyes Jr., former Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio Singson, and certified public accountant Rossana Fajardo.