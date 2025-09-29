Palauig double murder case suspect neutralized

A suspect wanted in connection with a double murder case was killed in an armed encounter Friday morning while resisting arrest in the capital town of Iba, Zambales.

According to the Zambales Police Provincial Office, officers from the Candelaria and Iba Municipal Police Stations were serving an arrest warrant to a suspect identified only as Alias Akeha or Alias Queen in Barangay Zone 1 of Iba.

The authorities located the suspect, who was driving a Toyota Corolla Altis. When a police asset in a civilian vehicle attempted to verify the suspect’s identity, the suspect immediately sped away, ramming the civilian vehicle before escaping.

A hot pursuit ensued until the suspect’s car crashed into a parked tricycle and the gate of a house on Govic Highway. The primary suspect and another person, later identified as Alias Diking, immediately got out of the vehicle.

Police apprehended the primary suspect, while Diking, who was allegedly carrying a firearm, ran toward a grassy area along the highway.

A follow-up operation was launched to capture Diking. Upon locating him, police said Diking pulled out his firearm and shot at the officers. His gun jammed, and as he tried to unjam it, police immediately retaliated with gunfire.