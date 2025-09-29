Palace appoints Azurin as new ICI adviser, investigator

The Office of the President on Monday announced the appointment of retired Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. as the new Special Adviser and Investigator of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

Azurin will officially assume his role upon completion of personal and administrative preparations.

The appointment comes as Mayor Benjamin Magalong stepped down from his position in the Commission over the weekend.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. expressed gratitude for Mayor Magalong’s service, highlighting his contributions in promoting integrity and transparency during his tenure.

“His efforts in safeguarding the integrity and credibility of the Commission have been vital to the government’s campaign against corruption in infrastructure projects,” the Palace statement read.

The OP emphasized its confidence in Azurin’s capabilities, citing his leadership and extensive experience in law enforcement as key assets in advancing the Commission’s mandate.

“The administration is confident that General Azurin’s experience and leadership will further strengthen the Commission’s mandate to uphold accountability and transparency in the use of public funds,” the statement added.

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure plays a crucial role in monitoring public infrastructure projects, ensuring compliance with standards, and investigating irregularities in project implementation.

Azurin served as the country’s top police official in 2023, where he was known for advocating reforms in internal discipline and community engagement.

On Saturday, Tagalong, who is also a retired police general, confirmed his resignation, clarifying that his decision was not borne out of any conflict of interest between his role as Baguio City Mayor and his work with the ICI, but rather to preserve the integrity of the Commission amid what he described as “recent developments” casting doubt on its autonomy.

The ICI, created on 11 September through Executive Order No. 94, is tasked to investigate and recommend legal action against individuals involved in irregularities and misuse of public funds in flood control and related infrastructure projects within the last 10 years.

The President earlier appointed retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres B. Reyes Jr. as ICI Chairperson, and former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Rogelio L. Singson and SGV and Co. Country Managing Partner Rossana A. Fajardo as the commission’s members.