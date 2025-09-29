PABA exec lauds Filipino batters

The Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA) is still satisfied with how the national team played despite finishing sixth overall in the 31st Asian Baseball Championship recently in China.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, PABA vice president Manny de Castro said the Nationals did well despite the absence of some of their members due to travel restrictions.

Those who failed to make the trip to Pingtan, China include veterans Romeo Jasmin, Jenald Pareja, Ferdinand Liguayan Jr., Mark Steven Manaig, Erwin Bosito, Raymond Nerosa and Mark Beronilla due to military restrictions.

The Philippines finished the tournament with an overall win-loss record of 2-3.

“Actually, we were a bit handicapped when seven of our veteran players were not allowed to join due to some travel restrictions,” De Castro said.

“Well, despite the handicap, I'm satisfied with the kids, the rookies especially. They really exceeded our expectations.”