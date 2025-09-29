OPM icons, rising stars unite for Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity edition

The videoke stage is once again set for laughter, music, and heartwarming performances as Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity Edition returns for its second season. Ahead of the premiere, the much-loved kantawanan program officially kicked things off with a Media Kantawanan Party on September 25 in Tomas Morato, Quezon City, where seasoned artists and promising new faces came together for a night filled with fun and song.

A Celebration of OPM and Showbiz Talents

Premiering September 27 and 28, this season gathers 48 well-known personalities from film, TV, comedy, theater, dance, and social media to showcase their vocal chops while supporting their chosen “Bida-ficiaries.” From comedy royalty like Rufa Mae Quinto to seasoned actors including Romnick Sarmenta, Dominic Ochoa, and Carmi Martin, the lineup bridges generations of Filipino entertainment.

They’ll be joined by stars who continue to shape OPM and pop culture today—such as Meryll Soriano, Valerie Concepcion, Jay Manalo, Luis Alandy, Patricia Javier, Troy Montero, and Maui Taylor—plus a wave of younger talents like CJ Navato, Ryle Santiago, Noel Comia, and Johannes Rissler. Adding to the fun are vibrant personalities from the comedy and social media scenes including Anton Diva, Chad Kinis, Madam Kilay, Divine Tetay, and Keanna Reeves, promising a season filled with laughter as much as music.

Familiar Faces Behind the Mic

Of course, the show wouldn’t be complete without its beloved hosts and mentors. The Sing Masters—Donita Nose, K Brosas, and Randy Santiago—will once again steer the lively videoke battles. Sitting on the judges’ panel, the Jukebosses bring powerhouse credibility to the show: OPM greats Rey Valera, Ariel Rivera, Nina, Ella May Saison, Mitoy Yonting, and grand champion Ethel Booba.

A Digital Generation Joins the Stage

To add youthful energy, the Singtokers—Gab Pascual, Queenay, Ari G, Yanyan De Jesus, Muse Jazz, and Niko Badayos—will create content and engage fans online, blending traditional OPM appeal with the playful spontaneity of today’s social media culture. Zendee and Badayos will also host exclusive digital segments under Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity Edition Puksaan.

When and Where to Watch

Catch the new season beginning September 27, airing every Saturday at 7:00 PM and Sunday at 8:00 PM on TV5, Sari-Sari Channel, and Buko Channel. Global fans won’t be left out, with live streaming available via TV5 and the official Sing Galingsocial media pages.

Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity Edition proves that OPM is more than just music—it’s a shared experience where veteran voices and rising stars sing not only for fun, but for a cause. This season promises to be a celebration of Filipino talent, humor, and heart, reminding us that in true Pinoy fashion, every note carries a story worth singing.