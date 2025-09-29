NPC provides power to Sulu

Luuk, Sulu — The National Power Corporation (NPC) has more than doubled the electricity hours for residents here, commissioning two new 200-kilowatt generating sets at the Luuk Diesel Power Plant last week.

Luuk Mayor Al-Makram N. Arbison said Monday that residents in three barangays are now experiencing 16 hours of continuous power, up from the previous eight hours. NPC president and CEO Jericho Nograles led the ceremonial switch-on of the new units at the power plant in Barangay Tandu-Bato.

“The residents of the three villages here were glad to have continuous power. Their children no longer have to stop studying when night falls, and stores and other small businesses can now extend operations,” Arbison said.

He added that the enhanced power availability will bring significant improvements to the town’s traditional agri-fishery economy and its natural and cultural tourism.

The initiative directly addresses the challenge set by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Energy Secretary Sharon Garin to expand energy access to Filipinos living in the most distant communities.

“As the lead for missionary electrification, Napocor is working tirelessly to build synergies with government and local stakeholders so that our presence is truly felt by every Filipino, even in the remotest corners of our country,” Nograles said.

“This project affirms that through unity, acceptance of responsibility, and collective action, we attain the light that we rightfully deserve,” he added.