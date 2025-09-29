NBI arrests Chinese national in Parañaque for trafficking, cybercrime

The National Bureau of Investigation-Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD) arrested a Chinese national identified as Wang Gang, alias Kelvin Lee, in a hotel in Parañaque City for violating Republic Act No. 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003), as amended by R.A. No. 10364 and R.A. No. 11862, in relation to R.A. No. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012).

The operation stemmed from an intelligence report identifying “Kelvin Lee” as being engaged in human trafficking activities, particularly the sexual exploitation of women. Lee was reportedly offering women to foreigners for sexual favors at ₱20,000 per night.

NBI-CCD agents, together with an informant, contacted Lee through social media. During the exchange, Lee confirmed that he was offering women for sexual services at rates ranging from ₱25,000 to ₱70,000. He later agreed to meet poseur customers at a Parañaque hotel, where he promised to deliver two Vietnamese women for ₱35,000 each, demanding a ₱5,000 downpayment to finalize the transaction.

On September 25, 2025, NBI-CCD agents positioned themselves near the agreed meeting place. When the poseur customers arrived, they were met by a Chinese national later identified as Wang. With him were two Vietnamese women.

Wang escorted the group to a hotel unit and, after receiving the entrapment money, was immediately placed under arrest by NBI-CCD operatives. The operation also led to the rescue of two Vietnamese trafficking victims.

The suspect was presented for inquest proceedings for the cited violations.

NBI Director Santiago commended the agents of the NBI-CCD for their successful operation, which led to Wang’s arrest.