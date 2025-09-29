Monarchs stay hot, sweep Lady Voyagers

Dasmariñas Monarchs netted their second straight win to seize the leadership while reigning champion Quezon Tangerines bounced back in Week 2 of the 2025 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) over the weekend at the Arellano Gym in Manila.

On the heels of a big debut win over the Tangerines, the Monarchs swept the Pasay Lady Voyagers, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20, for a 2-0 slate in the eight-team tourney founded by former Senator Manny Pacquiao, also the man behind the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Vange Alinsug scored 12 points while Alexa Nichole Mata and Myrtle Escanlar had nine points each for the powerhouse Dasmariñas squad backed by two-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines and three-time Shakey’s Super League champion National University.

Dasmariñas needed only 81 minutes to dispatch Pasay after also a sweep of Quezon, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23, last week to emerge as the early title favorite in the second third staging of this tourney.

Pasay slid to 1-1, failing to follow up its 25-23, 13-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-8 win over the Negros ICC Blue Hawks despite the 14 and 10 points, respectively, of Euricka Eslapor and Florize Ann Papa.