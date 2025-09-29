Miranda Priestly meets Anna Wintour: ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ takes over Milan Fashion Week

A hug decades in the making

In one of the viral clips, Wintour and Streep exchanged a warm hug.

“You look so beautiful,” Streep told Wintour, who smiled and asked how she was doing. Streep revealed that it was, incredibly, her first fashion show ever, a confession that made Wintour laugh in disbelief: “You’re kidding.”

Other snippets showed Streep alongside her co-stars Stanley Tucci (back as the sharp-tongued Nigel Kipling) and newcomer Simone Ashley, with the trio blending seamlessly into the real-world fashion spectacle.

Fiction and fashion collide

For Vogue, the cameo was a full-circle moment. The outlet teased the return of Priestly with the caption:

“That is NOT all: Miranda Priestly made a surprise appearance on the front row at @DolceGabbana this afternoon in Milan. The legendary editor of Runway magazine has not been seen at the shows in nearly 20 years, but rumor has it she is cooking up a MAJOR plot twist.”

Streep and Tucci were filmed at front row, stone-faced as models glided past, their expressions betraying nothing — true to the spirit of their characters. Later, Streep and Ashley clinked glasses backstage in Dolce & Gabbana ensembles, sealing the day with a celebratory toast.

From skepticism to admiration

The fashion icon has long fielded questions about The Devil Wears Prada. Back in 2009 on The Late Show with David Letterman, Wintour admitted, “I’m not always warm and cuddly, but I appreciate wonderful work, creative, talented people.” She also praised the film’s honest portrayal of the labor behind a magazine: “What I liked about the movie is it really showed all the hard work that goes into the making of the magazine.”

Nearly two decades later, in a 2024 interview with The New Yorker, her tone softened even further: “Listen, it had a lot of humor to it. It had a lot of wit. It had Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. They were all amazing. And, in the end, I thought it was a fair shot.”

The ‘devil’ returns

Production for The Devil Wears Prada 2 began this summer, almost 20 years after the original film became a cultural touchstone in 2006. Along with Streep and Tucci, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt will reprise their roles as Andy Sachs and Emily Charlton. The sequel also adds fresh star power, including Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet.

For fans, the Milan Fashion Week cameo offered the perfect teaser: a blurring of boundaries between Hollywood fantasy and the high-stakes world of fashion journalism. With Miranda Priestly once again seated front row — and Anna Wintour herself in the same frame — the sequel promises to deliver not just drama, but cultural fireworks.