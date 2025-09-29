Metrobank wins two major honors at Citywire ASEAN Awards 2025

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) has strengthened its standing in the region’s wealth management industry after its Trust Banking Group secured two top distinctions at the Citywire ASEAN Awards 2025—Best CIO Office and Best Investment Services in the Philippines.

The recognition underscores Metrobank’s growing presence in the investment management space at a time when more Filipinos are looking to diversify their portfolios amid volatile market conditions.

The Best CIO Office Award highlighted the strength of Metrobank’s investment management team, particularly in research, portfolio management, and delivering actionable insights for clients.

Meanwhile, the Best Investment Services Award recognized its portfolio advisory, asset allocation, and wealth management solutions—focusing on enhancements to its Unit Investment Trust Fund (UITF) suite and distribution channels.

“For over 63 years, we have always been committed to growing with our clients," said Angelica Reyes, Metrobank Trust Banking Group Head

"These recognitions affirm the strength of the investment strategies and level of service we provide to our clients as they entrust their hard-earned money with us."

The annual Citywire ASEAN Awards celebrate top private banks, brokerages, and wealth and asset managers across Southeast Asia.

“It also reflects our commitment to enable our clients to reach well-informed financial decisions, whether for building wealth, protecting assets, or preparing for the future," Reyes added.

"We will continue to enhance our investment offerings and strengthen our portfolio management strategies so our clients can always be sure that they are in good hands.”

This year’s edition featured 14 leading financial institutions from Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines competing across multiple categories. Winners were selected through Citywire’s evaluation process, with input from an expert judging panel and industry peers.

Industry observers note that these back-to-back wins position Metrobank as one of the Philippines’ leading players in trust banking and investment advisory, bolstering its efforts to capture a larger share of the growing wealth management market.