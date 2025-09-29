Meralco AI Summit Charts Path to Smarter Energy Future

Meralco staged its first-ever AI Summit recently, bringing together executives, employees and global technology partners to explore how artificial intelligence can transform the country’s largest power distributor into a faster, smarter, and more customer-focused utility.

The event comes at a critical moment. Energy demand in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia continues to climb, while utilities face mounting pressure to decarbonize, digitize, and deliver reliable service at scale. Against this backdrop, Meralco has placed AI at the heart of its digital transformation.

Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho recognized this turning point, calling AI “a transformative force redefining the future of energy.” He added: “We aim to leverage the power of AI in reshaping what is possible, accelerating growth and unlocking opportunities we once only dreamed of.”