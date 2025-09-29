Marine whistleblower Guteza has gone dark

Orly Guteza wasn’t a name many people knew — until he surfaced with an allegation that sent ripples through the halls of power.

A former Marine, Guteza claimed he once served as a courier delivering suitcases of money to powerful men in Congress, among them, Speaker Martin Romualdez and Rep. Zaldy Co, his former boss. It was a bold accusation, the kind that could unravel political careers and shake corruption networks.

He spoke with the clarity of a man who had carried the weight of a secret for too long.

Guteza said the cash came from flood-control allocations, funneled through fixers and insiders at the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). He declared that he was ready to testify before Congress, the Senate, even the newly formed Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

But almost as soon as his words caught the public’s attention, Guteza disappeared.

Friends and contacts said the ex-Marine has “gone dark.” Calls were unanswered. Messages left on “read.” For a man who seemed ready to step into the spotlight, his sudden silence has only deepened the mystery.

Senator Rodante Marcoleta said he has not been in contact with Guteza, the resource person he presented at the Senate last Thursday. He said former Rep. Michael Defensor had brought Guteza to him.

“I haven’t actually spoken to him directly. He only talks to people he really trusts before he talks to me,” Marcoleta said.

The lawmaker added that he believes Guteza is currently staying with a friend from the Philippine Marines, as he is facing threats to his life.

“Someone is trying to kill him,” he said.

Guteza claimed that he once delivered 46 suitcases filled with cash to Representatives Co and Romualdez.

His affidavit that he read at the Senate, however, has been disavowed by the lawyer who supposedly notarized it. The lawyer denied notarizing the document, saying her information had been falsified and used without authorization.

Guteza was scheduled to meet with Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla last Friday, but he failed to appear.

Despite this, Marcoleta maintained that Guteza remains a “very credible witness.”

“From what I’ve seen in my experience as a trial lawyer, this man is highly credible. That’s precisely why people are trying so hard to discredit him,” he said.

In the meantime, the people Guteza named have denied everything.

Romualdez dismissed the accusation as baseless, as “dirty politics” meant to discredit him. Co, who is abroad, branded it a smear campaign. Both insisted they never received any money.

For now, the only thing clear is this: a Marine broke ranks to say he delivered cash to the powerful, and then he vanished. His story, hanging in midair, now feels less like a testimony and more like a ghost haunting the country with unresolved questions about corruption, courage, and the risks of telling the truth.