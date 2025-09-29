Maria Katrina Calica crowned Miss FIT Philippines 2025

The search for beauty, brains, and body discipline culminated on September 27 at the Samsung Hall of SM Aura Premier, Bonifacio Global City, as Baguio’s Maria Katrina Calica bested 21 other candidates to win the coveted title of Miss FIT (Face, Intelligence, Tone) Philippines 2025.

Passing the torch

Outgoing queen and reality TV star Kathleen Enid “Kai” Espenido, who recently placed as Binibining Pilipinas 2025 second runner-up, gracefully passed the crown to her successor. Her reign marked a year of heightened visibility for the Miss FIT brand, further bridging the pageant with mainstream entertainment.

A night of triumph

Calica emerged as the evening’s brightest star, sweeping several key awards, including Best in Evening Gown and Miss Kembot Studios. She edged out strong contenders like Ivy Padilla of Cagayan de Oro City, who placed first runner-up, and Kirsten Dawn Delerio of Cebu City, the 2024 Miss Fitness Supermodel World winner, who settled for second runner-up but shone as Best in Swimsuit.

Other standouts included Jimema Tempra, 2022 Miss Philippines Air, who finished third runner-up, and Binibining Pilipinas alumna Rheema Adakkoden, who rounded out the top five as fourth runner-up.

Pageant with a purpose

Beyond her crown, Calica envisions her reign as a platform to highlight Philippine arts and culture alongside the pageant’s advocacy of holistic health and fitness. “If the opportunity comes,” she added, she is open to joining another national pageant while serving as Miss FIT Philippines—continuing the tradition of queens using Miss FIT as a springboard to bigger titles.

Her predecessors proved this path possible:

Yllana Marie Aduana, who reigned as Miss FIT before advancing to Binibining Pilipinas and later winning Miss Philippines Earth, eventually placed Miss Earth-Air 2023 in Vietnam and is now Miss Universe Philippines 2025 second runner-up.

Espenido herself juggled her Miss FIT title while excelling on the Binibining Pilipinas stage.

A legacy of fitness and empowerment

In just a few years, Miss FIT Philippines has evolved into a recognized national stage for queens who embody not only beauty and charisma but also discipline, wellness, and intelligence. With her victory, Maria Katrina Calica joins a growing roster of empowered women proving that physical fitness, cultural pride, and personal advocacy can go hand in hand.

As the newest Miss FIT Philippines, Calica is set to carry the crown with the grace of her hometown and the strength of her own vision—showing the nation and the world that true beauty is holistic, purposeful, and enduring.